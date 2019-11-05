Menu

Sports

Connor McMichael named OHL Player of the Week for 2nd time this season

By Jake Jeffrey 980 CFPL
Posted November 5, 2019 7:16 am
Connor McMichael of the London Knights.
Connor McMichael of the London Knights. Terry Wilson/OHL Images

For the second time this season, London Knights forward Connor McMichael has been named the OHL’s Player of the Week.

In a pair of weekend wins, the Washington Capitals prospect posted four goals and four assists, which included a career-high six points in London’s overtime win over Erie on Friday night.

To add to his big night, McMichael also potted the overtime winner. He is the first Knights player to record six points in a game since Robert Thomas on Oct. 27, 2017.

McMichael continued his strong weekend with a goal and an assist in Sunday’s 5-1 road win over the Oshawa Generals, extending his run of consecutive multi-point performances to six.

McMichael will represent Team OHL in this week’s CIBC Canada/Russia Series.

HockeyLondonSportsOHLLondon KnightsOntario Hockey LeagueWashington Capitalsconnor mcmichaelLondon sportsNHL ProspectsLondon hockeyOHL player of the week
