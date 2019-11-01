Menu

Around the OHL: Chatting with Mark Mancari and storylines from around the league

By Around The OHL 980 CFPL
Posted November 1, 2019 7:14 am
On the latest episode of 'Around the OHL,' Jake Jeffrey and Mike Stubbs go around the OHL highlighting storylines from 10 teams.
Around the OHL

Hosts Jake Jeffrey and Mike Stubbs are back with another episode of Around the OHL.

This week, the guys are chatting with former OHLer and assistant coach of the Niagara IceDogs Mark Mancari about his transition behind the bench. He also shares memories from his playing days, both as a professional and with the Ottawa 67’s.

Jake and Mike also go around the OHL highlighting storylines from 10 teams. The guys take a closer look at the Kitchener Rangers, Hamilton Bulldogs, Mississauga Steelheads, London Knights, Sarnia Sting, Windsor Spitfires, Peterborough Petes, Oshawa Generals, Ottawa 67’s and Niagara IceDogs.

Next week, they’ll take a look at the other 10 teams.

Jake Jeffrey is the morning anchor and host of 980 News at Noon on Global News Radio 980 CFPL, assistant coach and general manager of the Strathroy Rockets, a hockey coach and co-host of the Around the OHL podcast.

Mike Stubbs is the radio voice of the London Knights and host of London Live from 1 to 3 p.m. every weekday on Global News Radio 980 CFPL.

Follow Around the OHL:

Twitter: @AroundtheOHL
Facebook: Facebook.com/AroundTheOHL
Instagram: @AroundtheOHL

Website: AroundtheOHL.com

Follow co-hosts Jake Jeffrey and Mike Stubbs:

 Twitter: @AOHLjake, @stubbs980

HockeyOHLLondon KnightsPeterborough PetesHamilton Bulldogskitchener rangersWindsor SpitfiresOttawa 67'sOshawa Generalssarnia stingmississauga steelheadsNiagara IceDogsaround the ohl
