Nature Conservancy of Canada looking to reconnect Edmontonians with nature

The findings of a recent study suggest that two-thirds of adult Edmontonians get outside far less than they did when they were kids. The Nature Conservancy of Canada is looking to change that.

“We just live in such a digital age that going outdoors and getting those experiences — connecting to nature — doesn’t happen organically anymore,” NCC communications manager Carys Richards told 630 CHED Afternoons on Monday. “It takes effort, it takes time, it takes planning.”

To help get people outside more often, the NCC is looking to compile of list of the Top 10 nature hot spots in Edmonton.

Residents can visit the organization’s Facebook page to submit their favourite spot in the capital city and the NCC will compile the list from there.

“We’re looking for areas that still have a lot of habitat, a lot of species, maybe important for migratory birds or some healthy wetlands, and we’re going to be using this list to try and encourage people to go see these places and get outside more,” Richards said.

Living in the middle of a city can make people feel like they’re not actually close to nature, she added. But the reality is most Canadian cities were built around crucial natural spots from the very beginning.

“A lot of, not just Edmonton, but Canadian cities, are actually built in areas that are ecologically important,” Richards said. “The things that bring people to this area, such as access to fresh water, are the same things that make it a desirable location for plants and animals.”

Richards said she knows a lot of people may not want to give up their favourite hidden gem, but she thinks actually getting to see these areas and experience them for yourself is the only way to create a connection to your city.

The NCC will be revealing its Top 10 list at an event aimed at rediscovering nature in your own backyard on Nov. 13.

