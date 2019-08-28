Commonwealth Walkway set to open in Edmonton

An interactive walkway meant as a tribute to Queen Elizabeth 2 will open in Edmonton on Sept. 7.

The project was launched in November 2018 when the queen’s daughter, Princess Anne, visited the city.

The path stretches 10 kilometres through the river valley, from the funicular to the Groat Bridge. Along it, 30 bronze medallions displaying the queen’s personal royal cipher and crown have been embedded into the trail.

It’s meant to promote healthy living and encourage people to experience and engage with the city they live in or visit.

“It’s really an initiative to get people outside, get them in the river valley,” explained Carolyn Patton, the co-chair of the Edmonton Commonwealth Walkway. “You always have friends and family over, it’s just one more thing that you can do in the river valley.”

Users will be able to download an app which will bring up stories about the spot they’re standing on. More than 60 stories will be about family, the river valley, history and Indigenous history.

“It’s kind of like Pokémon GO but with history about our place in the city,” Patton said.

Similar walkways have been installed in 82 Commonwealth countries around the world. There is already one in Banff, but Edmonton is the first to have an interactive app.

“Think of it like a connecting path from one country to another,” Patton told Global News.

Beginning Sept. 7, people will be able to download the app and experience as much or as little of the walkway as they choose.