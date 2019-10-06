Edmonton equine therapy group urges people to share the trail

Little Bits Therapeutic Riding Association is a charitable organization providing recreation horseback riding with therapeutic benefits for kids and adults in Edmonton.

It has been using the nearby Keilor Road multi-use trail since the 1970s, but in the last couple of years, members say some cyclists go too fast when they pass the horses.

“It’s a small number — there would be more courteous riders than not — but it only takes one not courteous rider to cause an accident,” said Cindy Berg, a Canadian Therapeutic riding instructor, on Sunday. Tweet This

Berg said some riders will pass the horses at top speed at least once per ride and that can cause the animals to become spooked. Some parents said that there have been cases when cyclists will swear at them when they pass.

“I sometimes wonder if they don’t understand the dangers of going so fast past a horse that you could scare [them] and then the dangers to the horse, the rider and the volunteers,” Berg said.

“It’s just supposed to be, ‘Let’s go out, relax and ride.’ When cyclists are whipping by, it scares and heightens the fear for the rider.” Tweet This

Samantha Wiebe has been going to Little Bits every Sunday for 10 years. The 14-year-old usually leads the way on her favourite horse, Kit-Kat. Her job is to keep an eye out for cyclists coming towards the horse, but when they don’t slow, she gets worried.

“It makes me think it will scare somebody’s horse,” Wiebe said.

Her message is simple.

“Please [go] slow past the horses,” she said.

City of Edmonton park ranger Shamus Mastre said people with concerns on how the trails are being used can call 311.

“Make sure you’re vocalizing, and that they’re aware you’re going to be passing. If you need to get off your bike and pass them just by walking, then totally [do it].” Mastre said. “Horses are animals and sometimes they’re unpredictable.”