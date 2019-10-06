E-scooter tour explores Edmonton’s history

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Historical Board hosted an event Saturday that aimed to get people learning about the city’s past using the newest way to get around it.

“E-scooter to the Past” is a guide-lead historical e-scooter tour that invites participants to discover Edmonton’s landmarks and legacies.

The board partnered with Paths for People to plan the inaugural event, which saw around 35 people participate.

“We can really explore the city in a new way,” Edmonton Historical Board chair Dan Rose said.

“In a car, or on a bike, sometimes you’re probably traveling a little too fast, Tweet This

“I think the scooter really gives you a flexible option to get into the nooks and crannies in our city,” Rose said.

The board partnered with Lime scooters for the tour, which sold out 48 hours after tickets went up.

While this was the first historical scooter tour offered in our city, the organizers say they hope to make it a regular event next season.

“This was a really awesome way to take advantage of the fact that we have these awesome micro-mobility assets here, and just get people connected to Edmonton’s heritage,” Rose said.

“I think we’d love to build in a bit of a calendar,” Rose said.

The city says while it has a year-round licence with the scooter providers in our city, it has been told the e-scooters will not operate through the winter.