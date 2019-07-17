Revamped ‘End of the World’ lookout officially reopens in Edmonton

A popular lookout spot in Edmonton that offers views of the North Saskatchewan River valley has had some work done and officially opened to the public on Wednesday.

Work began on Keillor Point — which is also known as “End of the World” — in mid-October.

READ MORE: Construction begins on Edmonton’s End of the World development

The project included construction of a staircase, hand railing, a formalized viewing area and a granular trail. They’re meant to improve safety and accessibility.

The walking trail and landscaping were completed in the spring.

READ MORE: Design for ‘The End of the World’ lookout going to Edmonton city council

Keillor Point is located at the top of the riverbank on Saskatchewan Drive between 74 Avenue and 76 Avenue in the Belgravia neighbourhood.

“I think it really provides another viewpoint for everybody to just see how amazing… I mean, look behind me and you look at the view we have up here,” said Nicole Wolfe, director of Open Spaces Infrastructure Delivery with the city.

“Before, only certain people could get here. Now, we have the ability for people to take their children here and have picnics here, have bicycles in and out.”

Councillor Ben Henderson and Belgravia community member Roger Laing were also on hand Wednesday morning for the official ribbon cutting to mark the completion of the project.

“It gives me a little bubble of joy,” Laing said. “It really is just a wonderful site and for it to be now safe to visit and legal to visit, is just thrilling. I have eight grand kids and I love coming here with them.”

READ MORE: Edmonton council gives approval for engineering work to improve ‘End of the World’ site

City council approved engineering work on the lookout in 2017, after safety concerns were raised.

After the old Keillor Road was closed when it began collapsing into the river valley, large pillars from a retaining wall remained and attracted visitors.

However, recession and slumping of the embankment, along with deterioration of the pillars, created a safety hazard.

The area had been off limits for over a decade, but that didn’t stop people from accessing the site anyway.

City council asked for a study which recommended that a viewpoint be constructed on top of the current concrete pillars using the existing trails for access.

WATCH BELOW (June 20, 2017): Edmonton city council will consider if an area known as “The End of the World” should be made into an official visitor lookout. Kendra Slugoski reports live from city hall.