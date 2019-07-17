Canada
July 17, 2019 2:00 pm
Updated: July 17, 2019 2:28 pm

Revamped ‘End of the World’ lookout officially reopens in Edmonton

By Senior News Reporter - Online  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: A popular Edmonton lookout, known as "The End of the World," has officially reopened. Fletcher Kent has the details.

A A

A popular lookout spot in Edmonton that offers views of the North Saskatchewan River valley has had some work done and officially opened to the public on Wednesday.

Work began on Keillor Point — which is also known as “End of the World” — in mid-October.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Construction begins on Edmonton’s End of the World development

The project included construction of a staircase, hand railing, a formalized viewing area and a granular trail. They’re meant to improve safety and accessibility.

The walking trail and landscaping were completed in the spring.

READ MORE: Design for ‘The End of the World’ lookout going to Edmonton city council

Keillor Point is located at the top of the riverbank on Saskatchewan Drive between 74 Avenue and 76 Avenue in the Belgravia neighbourhood.

“I think it really provides another viewpoint for everybody to just see how amazing… I mean, look behind me and you look at the view we have up here,” said Nicole Wolfe, director of Open Spaces Infrastructure Delivery with the city.

“Before, only certain people could get here. Now, we have the ability for people to take their children here and have picnics here, have bicycles in and out.”

Endoftheworworld4

The End of the World viewpoint in Edmonton. August 25, 2015.

Vinesh Pratap, Global News
Endoftheworworld6

Garbage on the ground underneath The End of the World lookout in Edmonton. August 25, 2015.

Vinesh Pratap, Global News
Endoftheworworld5

The End of the World viewpoint in Edmonton. August 25, 2015.

Vinesh Pratap, Global News
end-of-the-world-edmonton-oilers-video
keillor-point-COE

Design rendering of the Keillor Point lookout project. Formerly known as End of the World.

Courtesy, City of Edmonton
Endoftheworworld3

The End of the World viewpoint in Edmonton. August 25, 2015.

Vinesh Pratap, Global News
Endoftheworld2

The End of the World viewpoint in Edmonton. August 25, 2015.

Vinesh Pratap, Global News
Endoftheworworld1

The End of the World viewpoint in Edmonton. August 25, 2015.

Vinesh Pratap, Global News
EndOfTheWorldDaveSutherland

The End of the World viewpoint in Edmonton. Photo taken on May 13, 2014.

Dave Sutherland, via Flickr

Councillor Ben Henderson and Belgravia community member Roger Laing were also on hand Wednesday morning for the official ribbon cutting to mark the completion of the project.

“It gives me a little bubble of joy,” Laing said. “It really is just a wonderful site and for it to be now safe to visit and legal to visit, is just thrilling. I have eight grand kids and I love coming here with them.”

READ MORE: Edmonton council gives approval for engineering work to improve ‘End of the World’ site

City council approved engineering work on the lookout in 2017, after safety concerns were raised.

After the old Keillor Road was closed when it began collapsing into the river valley, large pillars from a retaining wall remained and attracted visitors.

However, recession and slumping of the embankment, along with deterioration of the pillars, created a safety hazard.

The area had been off limits for over a decade, but that didn’t stop people from accessing the site anyway.

City council asked for a study which recommended that a viewpoint be constructed on top of the current concrete pillars using the existing trails for access.

endoftheworld5

Wednesday, July 17, 2019 was the official ribbon cutting marking the completion of the Keillor Point (End of the World) project.

Global News
endoftheworld6

Wednesday, July 17, 2019 was the official ribbon cutting marking the completion of the Keillor Point (End of the World) project.

Global News
endoftheworld4

Wednesday, July 17, 2019 was the official ribbon cutting marking the completion of the Keillor Point (End of the World) project.

Global News
endoftheworld3

Wednesday, July 17, 2019 was the official ribbon cutting marking the completion of the Keillor Point (End of the World) project.

Global News
endoftheworld2

Wednesday, July 17, 2019 was the official ribbon cutting marking the completion of the Keillor Point (End of the World) project.

Global News
endoftheworld1

Wednesday, July 17, 2019 was the official ribbon cutting marking the completion of the Keillor Point (End of the World) project.

Global News

WATCH BELOW (June 20, 2017): Edmonton city council will consider if an area known as “The End of the World” should be made into an official visitor lookout. Kendra Slugoski reports live from city hall.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Belgravia
City of Edmonton
edmonton lookout
Edmonton River Valley
End of the World
end of the world viewpoint
Keillor Point
Saskatchewan Drive

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.