December 21, 2018 6:30 pm

Edmonton’s End of the World lookout open to public

By Senior News Reporter - Online  Global News

Oct. 22: A site in Edmonton's river valley that's come to be known as The End of the World will be much different in a few months. Vinesh Pratap explains.

After roughly two months of construction work, Edmonton’s Keillor Point lookout, more commonly referred to as “End of the World,” is almost completely upgraded and open to visitors.

A spokesperson for the city said Friday Keillor Point is open to the public, with the exception of some gravel trails.

Work began on the popular lookout point — at the top of the riverbank on Saskatchewan Drive in the Belgravia neighbourhood — in mid-October. The project includes construction of a staircase, hand railing, a formalized viewing area and a granular trail. They’re meant to improve safety and accessibility.

On Friday, the city said the walking trail and landscaping still need to be done and will be completed in the spring.

The project is on schedule and a formal opening will take place in the spring.

City council approved engineering work on the lookout in 2017, after safety concerns were raised.

The area has been off limits for over a decade, but that didn’t stop people from accessing the site anyway.

Endoftheworworld4

The End of the World viewpoint in Edmonton. August 25, 2015.

Vinesh Pratap, Global News
Endoftheworworld1

The End of the World viewpoint in Edmonton. August 25, 2015.

Vinesh Pratap, Global News
Endoftheworld2

The End of the World viewpoint in Edmonton. August 25, 2015.

Vinesh Pratap, Global News
Endoftheworworld3

The End of the World viewpoint in Edmonton. August 25, 2015.

Vinesh Pratap, Global News
Endoftheworworld5

The End of the World viewpoint in Edmonton. August 25, 2015.

Vinesh Pratap, Global News
Endoftheworworld6

Garbage on the ground underneath The End of the World lookout in Edmonton. August 25, 2015.

Vinesh Pratap, Global News
12-21-endofworld3PR

Edmonton’s Keillor Point, otherwise known as End of the World, Dec. 21, 2018.

Paul Rampersaud, Global News
12-21-endofworld2PR

Edmonton’s Keillor Point, otherwise known as End of the World, Dec. 21, 2018.

Paul Rampersaud, Global News
12-21-endofworld1PR

Edmonton’s Keillor Point, otherwise known as End of the World, Dec. 21, 2018.

Paul Rampersaud, Global News

Watch: Edmonton city council will consider if an area known as “The End of the World” should be made into an official visitor lookout. Kendra Slugoski reports live from city hall. (June 20, 2017)

Global News