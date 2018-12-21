Edmonton’s End of the World lookout open to public

After roughly two months of construction work, Edmonton’s Keillor Point lookout, more commonly referred to as “End of the World,” is almost completely upgraded and open to visitors.

A spokesperson for the city said Friday Keillor Point is open to the public, with the exception of some gravel trails.

Work began on the popular lookout point — at the top of the riverbank on Saskatchewan Drive in the Belgravia neighbourhood — in mid-October. The project includes construction of a staircase, hand railing, a formalized viewing area and a granular trail. They’re meant to improve safety and accessibility.

On Friday, the city said the walking trail and landscaping still need to be done and will be completed in the spring.

The project is on schedule and a formal opening will take place in the spring.

City council approved engineering work on the lookout in 2017, after safety concerns were raised.

The area has been off limits for over a decade, but that didn’t stop people from accessing the site anyway.

