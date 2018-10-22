Construction begins on Edmonton’s End of the World development

A popular lookout over the North Saskatchewan River known to Edmontonians as “End of the World” is about to go through some major changes.

Construction on the lookout, now called Keillor Point, began on Monday morning.

The site is located at the top of the river bank on Saskatchewan Drive in the Belgravia neighbourhood, above the former Keillor Road.

Design work for the project includes construction of a staircase, hand railing, a formalized viewing area and a granular trail. The changes are meant to improve safety and accessibility at the popular picturesque viewpoint.

City council approved engineering work on the lookout in 2017, after safety concerns were raised.

The lookout sits above what’s left of Keillor Road, which was closed to traffic in 1994 before crumbling into the river due to erosion.

The area has been off limits for over a decade, but that didn’t stop people from accessing the site anyway.

“I cannot believe no one has fallen off this thing and died,” Mayor Don Iveson said during council debate in July 2017.

“Something has to be done here. Anything less is unacceptable.”

Funding for the project was approved this past September. Construction of the staircase and viewing area is expected to be complete in late 2018 or early 2019. Final details and landscaping will be finished next spring, weather depended, the City of Edmonton said on Monday.

The area remains closed off to the public while construction is underway.

Watch below: A unique location in our city is off limits, but the city is looking at making changes. Vinesh Pratap filed this report when the discussion began in 2015.