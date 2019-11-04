Firearms, stolen Audi recovered from Milton home: Halton Regional Police

Two men are facing a long list of charges after police seized a semi-automatic rifle and a high-end vehicle from a home in Milton.
Halton Regional Police conducted a search warrant at a residence in Milton on Friday.
Police say officers seized an SKS semi-automatic carbine rifle, four different types of ammunition and an air pistol.
Officers also recovered a high-end Audi R8 vehicle that police say was stolen during a robbery a few days earlier in Toronto.
Aljbion NasufiI, 27, and Reem El-Roz, 23, both of Milton, have been charged with possession of property obtained by crime, careless storage of a firearm, as well as other offences.
Both accused were held for bail.
