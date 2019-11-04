Menu

Crime

Firearms, stolen Audi recovered from Milton home: Halton Regional Police

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted November 4, 2019 5:50 pm
Police seized weapons and ammunition after conducting a search warrant at a home in Milton.
Police seized weapons and ammunition after conducting a search warrant at a home in Milton.

Two men are facing a long list of charges after police seized a semi-automatic rifle and a high-end vehicle from a home in Milton.

Halton Regional Police conducted a search warrant at a residence in Milton on Friday.

Police say officers seized an SKS semi-automatic carbine rifle, four different types of ammunition and an air pistol.

Officers also recovered a high-end Audi R8 vehicle that police say was stolen during a robbery a few days earlier in Toronto.

Aljbion NasufiI, 27, and Reem El-Roz, 23, both of Milton, have been charged with possession of property obtained by crime, careless storage of a firearm, as well as other offences.

Both accused were held for bail.

Man shot to death in his driveway in Georgetown
