Crime

Hamilton police arrest 2 Toronto men, seize meth and cocaine

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted November 4, 2019 3:59 pm
Hamilton police have charged two men with drug-related offences after a routine traffic stop.
Hamilton police have charged two men with drug-related offences after a routine traffic stop.

Hamilton police have arrested two men from Toronto on drug charges following a routine traffic stop in the city.

Police say they pulled over a grey Ford F150 pickup truck that was allegedly splitting lanes on Main Street near Queen Street South just before 2:30 a.m. Monday.

Officers learned the driver was wanted on a warrant and arrested him.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say they also noticed a black bag in the front cabin area and found methamphetamine and cocaine inside.

Investigators say $15,000 in cash and three cell phones were also found in the vehicle.

Rohan Jones-Morris, 21, of Etobicoke and Jordane Gunn, 26, of Toronto have been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of the proceeds of crime and failing to comply with probation.

