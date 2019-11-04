Hamilton police arrest 2 Toronto men, seize meth and cocaine

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton police have arrested two men from Toronto on drug charges following a routine traffic stop in the city.

Police say they pulled over a grey Ford F150 pickup truck that was allegedly splitting lanes on Main Street near Queen Street South just before 2:30 a.m. Monday.

Officers learned the driver was wanted on a warrant and arrested him.

Two out of town males were arrested this morning after a proactive traffic stop revealed they were in possession of 42 grams of crystal meth, 1.5 grams of cocaine and approximately $15k. The males appeared in court earlier today. #HamOnt https://t.co/sk1mAQ9qfF — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) November 4, 2019

Police say they also noticed a black bag in the front cabin area and found methamphetamine and cocaine inside.

Investigators say $15,000 in cash and three cell phones were also found in the vehicle.

Rohan Jones-Morris, 21, of Etobicoke and Jordane Gunn, 26, of Toronto have been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of the proceeds of crime and failing to comply with probation.