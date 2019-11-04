Hamilton police arrest 2 Toronto men, seize meth and cocaine

Hamilton police have arrested two men from Toronto on drug charges following a routine traffic stop in the city.
Police say they pulled over a grey Ford F150 pickup truck that was allegedly splitting lanes on Main Street near Queen Street South just before 2:30 a.m. Monday.
Officers learned the driver was wanted on a warrant and arrested him.
Police say they also noticed a black bag in the front cabin area and found methamphetamine and cocaine inside.
Investigators say $15,000 in cash and three cell phones were also found in the vehicle.
Rohan Jones-Morris, 21, of Etobicoke and Jordane Gunn, 26, of Toronto have been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of the proceeds of crime and failing to comply with probation.
COMMENTS