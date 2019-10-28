Two Hamilton women charged by RCMP for importing cocaine

Send this page to someone via email

The RCMP have charged two women with importing cocaine that was allegedly concealed in spice bags and destined for an address in Hamilton.

Customs officials at the Paris Orly Airport intercepted a shipment allegedly containing about 2.2 kilograms of cocaine on Sept. 29.

Investigators traced the shipment to French Guiana and discovered it was consigned to an address in Hamilton.

The Mounties were contacted, and on Oct. 10, officers arrested two women as they left a business allegedly in possession of the shipment.

Story continues below advertisement

Renee Verlint, 50, and Denise Lam, 44, have been charged with importation of a controlled substance into Canada, conspiracy to possess a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, and conspiracy to import a controlled substance into Canada.

“Those who produce and traffic illicit drugs destroy lives, homes, and communities. The RCMP looks beyond the Canadian borders to where threats originate and works closely with its international partners, to disrupt international drug trafficking networks,” said Barry Dolan, officer in charge of the RCMP Toronto Airport Detachment.

Lam was released on bail on Oct. 18 and her next court appearance is Nov. 20 in Hamilton.

Verlint remains in custody and will appear in court on Nov. 20 in Hamilton.

1:55 Candy or cannabis: can you tell the difference? Candy or cannabis: can you tell the difference?