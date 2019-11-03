Menu

Crime

Two 16-year-olds charged in several GTA robberies, victims allegedly zip-tied

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 3, 2019 12:47 pm
Updated November 3, 2019 12:54 pm
A Peel Regional Police cruiser and officer are seen at the 12 Division station.
A Peel Regional Police cruiser and officer are seen at the 12 Division station. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. – Two 16-year-olds are in custody following three recent store robberies in which victims were tied up.

Peel Regional Police say the robberies occurred over a week in late October.

They say masked suspects entered electronics stores in Mississauga, Aurora and Brampton.

The intruders zip-tied employees’ or customers’ hands, stole items, then fled in a stolen vehicle.

In one case, a customer was hurt in an altercation.

Police say the youths were arrested in Toronto last week and face robbery and other charges.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
