Embrun teen charged after car drives into basement wall southeast of Ottawa

An 18-year-old driver from Embrun, Ont. has been charged with careless driving after she lost control of a car and crashed through the wall of a basement in the community southeast of Ottawa on Sunday morning.

An image of the crash shared on social media by Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) shows the nose and front wheels of the black Toyota Camry hovering right above a bed inside the basement.

Talk about a wake-up call! 18 yr old driver charged after a car slammed into a house in #Embrun early Sunday. No serious injuries but could have been much worse. #Ottnews #oopsie ^bd pic.twitter.com/ytKFmjD4G8 — OPP East (@OPP_ER) November 4, 2019

OPP in Russell County said police and firefighters were called to the damaged home on Maheu Street in Embrun at around 6 a.m. on Sunday.

Provincial police said their investigation into the crash determined the car had been travelling westbound on Castlebeau Street when “the driver lost control of the car.”

The teenager suffered “minor injuries” and was taken to hospital, OPP said. A police spokesperson confirmed no one was in the basement of the home when the collision happened.

Embrun is about 43 kilometres southeast of downtown Ottawa.

