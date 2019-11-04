Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Embrun teen charged after car drives into basement wall southeast of Ottawa

By Beatrice Britneff Global News
Posted November 4, 2019 4:19 pm
OPP say an 18-year-old lost control of the car they were driving and crashed through the basement wall of a home in Embrun, Ont. on Sunday morning.
OPP say an 18-year-old lost control of the car they were driving and crashed through the basement wall of a home in Embrun, Ont. on Sunday morning. Ontario Provincial Police

An 18-year-old driver from Embrun, Ont. has been charged with careless driving after she lost control of a car and crashed through the wall of a basement in the community southeast of Ottawa on Sunday morning.

An image of the crash shared on social media by Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) shows the nose and front wheels of the black Toyota Camry hovering right above a bed inside the basement.

Story continues below advertisement

OPP in Russell County said police and firefighters were called to the damaged home on Maheu Street in Embrun at around 6 a.m. on Sunday.

Provincial police said their investigation into the crash determined the car had been travelling westbound on Castlebeau Street when “the driver lost control of the car.”

READ MORE: Up to 25 cars, homes, businesses damaged in Carleton Place in 1 week: OPP

The teenager suffered “minor injuries” and was taken to hospital, OPP said. A police spokesperson confirmed no one was in the basement of the home when the collision happened.

Embrun is about 43 kilometres southeast of downtown Ottawa.

Man sent to hospital following crash near Woodville
Man sent to hospital following crash near Woodville
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPPOntario Provincial PoliceOttawa newsCareless DrivingHighway Traffic ActEmbrun Ontariocrash in EmbrunDriver charged after crashing into Embrun homeEmbrun newsOPP in Russell CountyRussell County OPP
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.