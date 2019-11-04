Up to 25 cars, homes, businesses damaged in Carleton Place in 1 week: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Lanark County say up to 25 cars, homes and businesses in Carleton Place, Ont., west of Ottawa, have been damaged in “a string of mischief incidents” that began on Oct. 28.

Investigators believe all the incidents are connected and suspect that the person or people responsible shot the vehicles’ windshields and properties’ windows with either a pellet gun or a slingshot.

READ MORE: Prince Edward County OPP charge 3 teens following assault against youth

All the incidents have occurred overnight, according to OPP. The latest damage was reported Monday morning and likely occurred over the weekend, OPP media relations officer Joe Tereschuk said.

Provincial police are appealing to the public for help and urging anyone who may have information that could assist their investigation to contact Lanark OPP or Lanark County Crime Stoppers.

#LanarkOPP are seeking the public's assistance in regards to a string of mischief incidents over the past week in #CarletonPlace. Over 20 vehicles, businesses and residences damaged by a pellet gun or sling shot. Please call @CrimeCounty or the Lanark OPP with any information ^jt pic.twitter.com/JlAxe3Mp3R — OPP East (@OPP_ER) November 4, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

OPP aren’t yet able to provide an estimated dollar value for all the damage over the past week, Tereschuk told Global News.

He declined to go into any further detail about the police investigation, saying it’s ongoing.