Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Up to 25 cars, homes, businesses damaged in Carleton Place in 1 week: OPP

By Beatrice Britneff Global News
Posted November 4, 2019 2:17 pm
Updated November 4, 2019 2:20 pm
OPP say officers are investigating after a string of "mischief incidents" in Lanark County.
OPP say officers are investigating after a string of "mischief incidents" in Lanark County. Nick Westoll / Global News

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Lanark County say up to 25 cars, homes and businesses in Carleton Place, Ont., west of Ottawa, have been damaged in “a string of mischief incidents” that began on Oct. 28.

Investigators believe all the incidents are connected and suspect that the person or people responsible shot the vehicles’ windshields and properties’ windows with either a pellet gun or a slingshot.

READ MORE: Prince Edward County OPP charge 3 teens following assault against youth

All the incidents have occurred overnight, according to OPP. The latest damage was reported Monday morning and likely occurred over the weekend, OPP media relations officer Joe Tereschuk said.

Provincial police are appealing to the public for help and urging anyone who may have information that could assist their investigation to contact Lanark OPP or Lanark County Crime Stoppers.

Story continues below advertisement

OPP aren’t yet able to provide an estimated dollar value for all the damage over the past week, Tereschuk told Global News.

He declined to go into any further detail about the police investigation, saying it’s ongoing.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPPOntario Provincial PoliceOttawa newsOttawa crimePellet GunCarleton PlaceLanark County OPPSling ShotCarleton Place crimecars damaged in Carleton PlaceJoe TereschukLanark County Crime StoppersLanark OPP
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.