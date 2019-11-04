Man arrested after allegedly lunging at London police officer with knife

Send this page to someone via email

London police took a 43-year-old man into custody on Monday morning after he allegedly lunged at an officer with a knife.

The alleged incident happened at an unspecified address along Beckworth Avenue, southeast of Huron and Sandford streets, around 9:15 a.m., according to police. Officers had reportedly been called to the residence to assist another police service in arresting a suspect.

Police allege a man at the home lunged at one of the officers with a knife, and the officer deployed his conductive energy weapon (CEW).

Police say the suspect was arrested, a knife was recovered and paramedics attended the scene due to the use of the CEW. The man was later cleared medically and taken to police headquarters, officers say.

Few other details are known, including which police service the London officers were assisting. No information has been released about what charges, if any, the man faces.

No injuries were reported in the alleged incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.