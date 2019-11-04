Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Cyclist injured after being struck by vehicle: London police

By Andrew Graham 980 CFPL
Posted November 4, 2019 9:22 am
A collision prompted police to close a section of Adelaide Street south of King Street on Monday morning.
A collision prompted police to close a section of Adelaide Street south of King Street on Monday morning. Andrew Graham / 980 CFPL

A cyclist sustained non-life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle on Adelaide Street south of King Street, according to London police.

Police say officers were called to the area around 6:20 a.m. Monday to respond to a collision between a cyclist and a vehicle.

The cyclist was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries while the driver remained at the scene to co-operate with police, officers said.

Police believe the cyclist was heading southbound at the time of the collision. They have not identified the cyclist involved.

READ MORE: Person in custody sent to hospital in medical distress — London police

An investigation into the crash has prompted police to close the southbound lanes of Adelaide Street south of King Street.

Const. Sandasha Bough said it could be “quite some time” before Adelaide is reopened and was unable to provide a specific timeline for when the road closure would be lifted.

Story continues below advertisement

“We will notify the public as soon as the roadway is opened again,” Bough said.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OntarioCrashCollisionLondon PoliceCyclistKing StreetBicycleOLd East VillageAdelaide Streetmotor vehicleCyclist Crashcyclist crash Londoncyclist hit London
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.