Cyclist injured after being struck by vehicle: London police

A cyclist sustained non-life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle on Adelaide Street south of King Street, according to London police.

Police say officers were called to the area around 6:20 a.m. Monday to respond to a collision between a cyclist and a vehicle.

The cyclist was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries while the driver remained at the scene to co-operate with police, officers said.

Police believe the cyclist was heading southbound at the time of the collision. They have not identified the cyclist involved.

An investigation into the crash has prompted police to close the southbound lanes of Adelaide Street south of King Street.

Const. Sandasha Bough said it could be “quite some time” before Adelaide is reopened and was unable to provide a specific timeline for when the road closure would be lifted.

“We will notify the public as soon as the roadway is opened again,” Bough said.