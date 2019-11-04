11 Canadian senators form new group to represent regional interests

Send this page to someone via email

Eleven Canadian senators have broken away from their affiliated groups and caucuses to form a new group focused on promoting regional interests.

In a press release Monday morning, the Canadian Senators Group (CSG) noted that part of the founding goal for the Senate was that it be able to represent the regional interests of members from across the country and that ensuring those voices are heard now will help the Red Chamber’s work remain relevant.

“Members of the CSG want to see this founding principle maintained and respected so that the will of the majority does not always trump regional interests,” the group said in its press release.

“United in their approach to thorough research and comprehensive review of legislation, close consultation with Canadians and rigorous, but at all times respectful, debate, CSG senators are free to take positions and vote on legislation independently of personal political affiliations and each other.”

Senators Doug Black, Robert Black, Larry Campbell, Stephen Greene, Diane Griffin, Elaine McCoy, David Richards, Scott Tannas, Josée Verner, Pamela Wallin, and Vern White are now members of the CSG.

They noted in the release that they would welcome others who wish to join in the coming weeks.

