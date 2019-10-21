Independent Senator Andre Pratte announces resignation amid federal election

Andre Pratte is announcing his resignation from the Senate as the federal election results are rolling in.

The Independent senator from Quebec posted his resignation letter on Twitter to explain his decision.

André Pratte resigns from the Senate On October 10th, I sent my letter of resignation to Her Excellency, the Right Honourable Julie Payette, Governor General of Canada. My resignation from the Senate is effective tonight, Monday October 21st, at 9 :30 PM, Eastern Time. pic.twitter.com/68qdedS6TQ — Andre Pratte (@apratte) October 22, 2019

Pratte says in the letter that there comes a time when one realizes they do not have the skills and motivation required to accomplish the task they’ve been entrusted with.

He was appointed to the Senate in 2016 by Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau.

Pratte says it saddens him to betray the trust that Trudeau had in him — but he adds it would be even more of a betrayal to continue in a role without meeting the level of excellence expected.

In the letter, Pratte says his resignation has nothing to do with the election and he chose the specific timing to ensure it would not be a distraction from the campaign.