Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
World

Independent Senator Andre Pratte announces resignation amid federal election

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 21, 2019 10:20 pm
Andre Pratte attends the launch of the book "Legacy," Monday, November 14, 2016 in Montreal. Andre Pratte is announcing his resignation from the Senate as the federal election results are rolling in. .
Andre Pratte attends the launch of the book "Legacy," Monday, November 14, 2016 in Montreal. Andre Pratte is announcing his resignation from the Senate as the federal election results are rolling in. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Andre Pratte is announcing his resignation from the Senate as the federal election results are rolling in.

The Independent senator from Quebec posted his resignation letter on Twitter to explain his decision.

Story continues below advertisement

Pratte says in the letter that there comes a time when one realizes they do not have the skills and motivation required to accomplish the task they’ve been entrusted with.

He was appointed to the Senate in 2016 by Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau.

READ MORE: Senator Jacques Demers resigns from Conservative caucus, becomes independent Senator

Pratte says it saddens him to betray the trust that Trudeau had in him — but he adds it would be even more of a betrayal to continue in a role without meeting the level of excellence expected.

In the letter, Pratte says his resignation has nothing to do with the election and he chose the specific timing to ensure it would not be a distraction from the campaign.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
TAGS
canada electionCanada senateAndré PratteAndre Pratte Canada SenateAndre Pratte ResignationAndre Pratte resignsCanada senate resignsCanada Senator resignationCanadian Senator resignsIndependent senator
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.