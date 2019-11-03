Some New Brunswickers still without power, going on Day 3

Send this page to someone via email

Some New Brunswickers are set to spend their third day without power as the province continues to clean up after a nasty wind storm on Friday.

As of 11 a.m. Sunday, NB Power says 1,410 of their customers remain without power, mostly in the area of the Kennebecasis Valley including Quispamsis, N.B., and Rothesay, N.B.

That’s down from the 52,000 customers across the province who were affected at the peak of the outage during Friday’s storm.

The NB Power outages map indicates that some areas could be waiting until at least 11 p.m., Sunday evening before power is restored.

More than 165 NB Power crews remain mobilized across New Brunswick.

“Our crews have been working overnight and restoration efforts will continue throughout the day. We thank you for your patience at this difficult time,” a message on the NB Power website reads.

“We encourage customers to stay safe and if they see any downed lines, to stay at least 10 meters away from the line and anything touching them, including trees, as they may still be energized,” an update on the NB Power website reads.

“If there is a tree on lines near your property, never attempt to prune or remove these trees- direct or indirect contact with a power line can be fatal.” Tweet This

NB Power says additional contract crews arrived in the province Sunday morning as the restoration efforts continue.