Power restoration efforts continue in parts of the Maritimes after high winds

Power crews in the Maritimes are gradually restoring electricity, although thousands of customers remain off the grid after strong winds pulled down power lines on Friday.

Most of the restoration work is ongoing in New Brunswick where just under 10,000 customers were still without electricity early Saturday.

That’s down from the 52,000 customers affected at the peak of the outage.

Most of the current outages are in the Kennebecasis Valley in the southern part of the province

In Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island just over 400 customers remain without power.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 2, 2019.

