Weather

Power restoration efforts continue in parts of the Maritimes after high winds

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 2, 2019 1:09 pm
In Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island just over 400 customers remain without power.
In Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island just over 400 customers remain without power. Alexa MacLean/Global News

Power crews in the Maritimes are gradually restoring electricity, although thousands of customers remain off the grid after strong winds pulled down power lines on Friday.

Most of the restoration work is ongoing in New Brunswick where just under 10,000 customers were still without electricity early Saturday.

That’s down from the 52,000 customers affected at the peak of the outage.

READ MORE: Strong winds cause power outage in Atlantic Canada

Most of the current outages are in the Kennebecasis Valley in the southern part of the province

In Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island just over 400 customers remain without power.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 2, 2019.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
Nova ScotiaNew BrunswickWeatherRainWindPower OutagePrince Edward IslandPowerpower outagesNova Scotia PowerNB PowerKennebecasis Valley
