Multi-vehicle crash involving semi knocks out power in Langley, traps driver

A driver was trapped after a multi-vehicle crash knocked over power poles and brought live wires down onto the scene Saturday afternoon.

The crash happened in the area of 204 Street and 62 Avenue around 3:45 p.m., and involved at least three vehicles including a semi.

At least two power poles were snapped, knocking out power to roughly 1,000 customers in the area.

That included a popular Langley shopping centre on 203 Street that includes a Walmart, Costco and other large stores, all of which lost power.

By 6 p.m., BC Hydro crews had restored three-quarters of those outages. No estimated time was given for when power would be fully restored.

There are no reports of injuries at the crash site.

A crash involving at least 3 vehicles has knocked out power in Langley, and we're hearing a driver is trapped due to live wires. Crews on scene asking people to avoid the area of 204th and 62nd pic.twitter.com/yLItyZx1Gq — Global BC (@GlobalBC) November 3, 2019

One driver was trapped inside their vehicle due to live wires, BC Hydro confirmed, which had to be removed before the driver could be retrieved.

Those wires were removed shortly after 6 p.m., allowing the driver to walk away from the crash.

It’s not yet known what caused the crash.

Global News has reached out to Langley RCMP and BC Emergency Health Services for more information.

