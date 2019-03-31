Truck collides with power pole in Langley; power knocked out to 4,300 customers

A number of Langley and Surrey residents were without power Saturday night, after a truck collided with a hydro pole during Earth Hour, knocking out power to as many as 4,300 customers at one point.

The collision occurred at approximately 9 p.m. in the Brookswood area near 40 Avenue & 200b Street.

The outage affected people North of 35th Avenue, South of 48th Avenue, West of 208th Street, and East of 192nd Street.

200 Street southbound was closed for a time while emergency services and BC Hydro crews attended the crash scene.

A toppled pole with wires down could be seen laying across 40 Avenue, which was closed for a time.

Nearby, a white pick-up could be seen at the side of the road with its front end smashed in.

No word yet on the condition of the driver or any passengers.

We’ll have more information as it becomes available.