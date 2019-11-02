2 firefighters rushed to trauma centre after downtown Toronto blaze

Send this page to someone via email

Officials say two firefighters had to be rushed to hospital after they were seriously injured while battling a three-alarm blaze in downtown Toronto early Saturday.

Toronto Fire Captain Stephan Powell told Global News crews received a call at 1:56 a.m. for reports of a fire at a building near Jarvis and Shuter streets.

Powell said crews in the area located a fire at an abandoned building on Shuter Street and initially deemed it a three-alarm.

While battling the blaze, two firefighters fell from the roof of the three-storey building and at least one of them was very seriously injured, Powell said.

The fire was then upgraded to a four-alarm and the two injured firefighters were rushed to St. Michael’s Hospital, which is near the scene of the blaze.

Paramedics said both of the firefighters were admitted to a trauma centre.

The fire has since been extinguished, but crews remained on scene later Saturday morning to battle hotspots, Powell said.

There is no word on what caused the fire. The Ontario Fire Marshal is investigating.

Very thankful for the dedicated @TorontoMedics and @StMikesHospital professionals who responded to and are treating our injured @Toronto_Fire Firefighters this morning. Thoughts and prayers are with our critically injured Captain and his family today. @TPFFA — Matthew Pegg (@ChiefPeggTFS) November 2, 2019

Emergency crews at the scene of the fire early Saturday. John Hanley / Global News