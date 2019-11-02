Menu

Canada

2 firefighters rushed to trauma centre after downtown Toronto blaze

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted November 2, 2019 9:33 am
Firefighters battling a blaze at an abandoned building on Shuter Street early Saturday.
Firefighters battling a blaze at an abandoned building on Shuter Street early Saturday. John Hanley / Global News

Officials say two firefighters had to be rushed to hospital after they were seriously injured while battling a three-alarm blaze in downtown Toronto early Saturday.

Toronto Fire Captain Stephan Powell told Global News crews received a call at 1:56 a.m. for reports of a fire at a building near Jarvis and Shuter streets.

Powell said crews in the area located a fire at an abandoned building on Shuter Street and initially deemed it a three-alarm.

While battling the blaze, two firefighters fell from the roof of the three-storey building and at least one of them was very seriously injured, Powell said.

The fire was then upgraded to a four-alarm and the two injured firefighters were rushed to St. Michael’s Hospital, which is near the scene of the blaze.

Story continues below advertisement

Paramedics said both of the firefighters were admitted to a trauma centre.

The fire has since been extinguished, but crews remained on scene later Saturday morning to battle hotspots, Powell said.

There is no word on what caused the fire. The Ontario Fire Marshal is investigating.

Emergency crews at the scene of the fire early Saturday.
Emergency crews at the scene of the fire early Saturday. John Hanley / Global News
