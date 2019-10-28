Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Man suffers serious injuries after being trapped between elevator and building in midtown Toronto

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 28, 2019 3:38 pm
Toronto Fire rescued a man trapped on a construction site on Monday.
Toronto Fire rescued a man trapped on a construction site on Monday. Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg/Twitter

Toronto Fire say they rescued a worker who was stuck at a highrise construction site eight storeys above ground.

Capt. David Eckerman says they got the call around 10:20 a.m. on Monday for a man who was pinned between an outside elevator and the building in midtown Toronto.

He says the man, who is in his 30s, became stuck after pipes jammed the elevator.

READ MORE: 2 seriously injured in crash involving fire truck and vehicle in Scarborough: police

Eckerman says the man was conscious, but had suffered severe injuries.

He says firefighters were able to place a safety harness around the man and secure the elevator.

Eckerman says the man was then placed in a basket attached to the reticulating arm of a fire truck and returned to the ground where he was taken to hospital.

Story continues below advertisement

He says the rescue took a little more than an hour until the man was safely on the ground.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
Toronto FireToronto FirefightersToronto Construction SiteToronto Construction Worker
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.