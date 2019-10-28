Man suffers serious injuries after being trapped between elevator and building in midtown Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto Fire say they rescued a worker who was stuck at a highrise construction site eight storeys above ground.

Capt. David Eckerman says they got the call around 10:20 a.m. on Monday for a man who was pinned between an outside elevator and the building in midtown Toronto.

He says the man, who is in his 30s, became stuck after pipes jammed the elevator.

Eckerman says the man was conscious, but had suffered severe injuries.

He says firefighters were able to place a safety harness around the man and secure the elevator.

Eckerman says the man was then placed in a basket attached to the reticulating arm of a fire truck and returned to the ground where he was taken to hospital.

He says the rescue took a little more than an hour until the man was safely on the ground.

With more tall buildings under construction in Toronto than any other city in Canada and the USA, these are critical skills. Thank you @Toronto_Fire @TorontoMedics @TPSOperations for a complicated and demanding rescue very well done! #verticalcity https://t.co/QNodpaVGcC — Matthew Pegg (@ChiefPeggTFS) October 28, 2019