Man critically injured after 3-alarm fire at North York apartment building

Officials say a man has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a fire at a North York apartment building on Friday.

Toronto Fire Services Chief Matthew Pegg told reporters emergency crews were called to the apartment on York Mills Road, near Parkwoods Village Drive, just before 6 p.m.

The man was found on the balcony of a unit on the fifth floor. He was taken to paramedics, who rushed him to hospital.

Other people in the building were assessed by paramedics for minor smoke inhalation.

Investigators from Toronto Fire Services and the Office of the Fire Marshal were called in to look into the origin, the cause and the circumstances of the fire.

Residents were allowed to re-enter the building Friday evening.

The building has been cleared of smoke and residents are being returned to their apartments. — Matthew Pegg (@ChiefPeggTFS) October 18, 2019

