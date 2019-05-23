3-alarm fire breaks out at former Peacock Hotel in the Junction

Toronto Fire says a three-alarm fire broke out at an abandoned building, which used to be the historic Peacock Hotel, in the Junction area Thursday morning.

Fire crews were called to area of Dundas Street West and Annette Street at about 3:20 a.m.

Fire Commander Dan MacIsaac said when firefighters arrived on scene there was fire coming out of the top two stories, approximately 12 windows, of the building.

Firefighters had to evacuate the inside of the building due to a possibility that the back of the building could collapse.

“We got to be careful though, it’s starting to collapse back there. The brick wall which collapsed a year ago. More parts are starting to collapse now,” said MacIsaac.

MacIsaac said they had crews on both sides of the building to prevent the fire from spreading. The fire has been knocked down.

Fire officials said no injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

The Peacock Hotel was once a place for travellers and their horses having been established sometime in the early 1820s. According to the Toronto Historical Association, in 1878 the building burnt down and was rebuilt sometime in the 1880s. The value of the property at that time was $7,000.