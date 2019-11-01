RCMP called to report of shots fired in Port Coquitlam

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP officers were in Port Coquitlam Friday morning, investigating an overnight report of shots fired.

Police said the incident was reported in the 3000-block of Coast Meridian Road, and that no one was hurt.

Officers spent the morning combing the area for evidence.

Officers were observed behind crime scene tape, sweeping an alley in the area with metal detectors.

Police said the gunfire did not appear random, but are saying little else.

