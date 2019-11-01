Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

RCMP called to report of shots fired in Port Coquitlam

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 1, 2019 4:05 pm
Police with metal detectors sweep the scene of a reported shooting in Port Coquitlam on Friday. .
Police with metal detectors sweep the scene of a reported shooting in Port Coquitlam on Friday. . Global News

RCMP officers were in Port Coquitlam Friday morning, investigating an overnight report of shots fired.

Police said the incident was reported in the 3000-block of Coast Meridian Road, and that no one was hurt.

READ MORE: Homicide investigators deployed to Coquitlam

Officers spent the morning combing the area for evidence.

Officers were observed behind crime scene tape, sweeping an alley in the area with metal detectors.

Police said the gunfire did not appear random, but are saying little else.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
ShootingCoquitlamShots firedPort Coquitlampoco shootingport coquitlam shootingport coquitlam shots fired
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.