Crime

Homicide investigators deployed to Coquitlam

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted October 23, 2019 1:31 pm
Updated October 23, 2019 1:55 pm
Homicide investigators deployed to Coquitlam home
IHIT has arrived on the scene to a house in Coquitlam. Neetu Garcha is covering the story and has more from the scene.

Homicide investigators are on the scene of an incident in Coquitlam on Wednesday morning.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has been called out to Robinson Street near Seaton Avenue.

Story continues below advertisement

An evidence tent can be seen in front of a house at the end of Robinson Street, and forensic investigators appear to be combing a neighbouring home.

Global News spoke to two residents who said they were approached by two officers asking if they had heard any parties in the area on Sunday. They said the officers assured them they are safe but didn’t elaborate any further.

READ MORE: Homicide detectives deployed to Chilliwack after overnight shooting

The residents told Global News the white tent has been in the area since Tuesday and that officers have been on the scene since Monday evening.

Global News has reached out to IHIT for comment on the matter.

More to come.

TAGS
CrimeHomicideCoquitlamIHITIntegrated Homicide Investigation TeamRobinson Streethomicide investigatorsCoquitlam crimeCoquitlam PoliceCoquitlam homicideCoquitlam IHITSeaton Avenue
