Homicide investigators deployed to Coquitlam

Homicide investigators are on the scene of an incident in Coquitlam on Wednesday morning.
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has been called out to Robinson Street near Seaton Avenue.
An evidence tent can be seen in front of a house at the end of Robinson Street, and forensic investigators appear to be combing a neighbouring home.
Global News spoke to two residents who said they were approached by two officers asking if they had heard any parties in the area on Sunday. They said the officers assured them they are safe but didn’t elaborate any further.
The residents told Global News the white tent has been in the area since Tuesday and that officers have been on the scene since Monday evening.
Global News has reached out to IHIT for comment on the matter.
More to come.
