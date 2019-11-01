Menu

Canada

Vote recounts taking place in Quebec, B.C. could affect most major parties

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 1, 2019 12:35 pm
Updated November 1, 2019 12:39 pm
NDP granted recount in Port Moody-Coquitlam
WATCH: NDP granted recount in Port Moody-Coquitlam

Courts in Quebec and British Columbia have ordered recounts in two ridings where the runners-up are hoping a review could snatch victory from the jaws of ever-so-narrow defeat.

And there may be a third before the end of the day.

READ MORE: Scheer’s leadership at centre of tensions brewing within Conservative party

The first recount will take place next week in the B.C. riding of Port Moody-Coquitlam, where NDP hopeful Bonita Zarrillo lost to Conservative Nelly Shin by just 153 votes.

The New Democrats argued that there were 516 rejected ballots — an usually high number — along with evidence of a counting error in one poll and more than 250 unaccounted ballots. Combined, the party believed a judicial review was warranted.

Elections Canada says the recount will take place on Nov. 6, with the results to be published online once complete.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: New MPs are getting up to speed in orientation. Here are some of the perks of the job

A second recount is being set up for the Montreal riding of Hochelaga, where Liberal Soraya Martinez Ferrada bested Bloc candidate Simon Marchand by 328 votes.

A Bloc Quebecois source who was not authorized to speak publicly told The Canadian Press there were discrepancies between the final result and the number of votes counted in the ballot boxes. Details of the recount were expected later Friday.

And a hearing is taking place on a second Bloc request for a recount in the riding of Quebec, where Liberal cabinet minister Jean-Yves Duclos won re-election by 325 votes to Bloc candidate Christiane Gagnon.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
