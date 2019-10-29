Menu

Decision Canada 2019

Canada

Bloc Québécois requests judicial recount in Hochelaga riding

By The Canadian Press
Posted October 29, 2019 2:35 pm
The Bloc Québécois narrowly lost the seat in Hochelaga on election day to Liberal candidate Soraya Martinez Ferrada.
The Bloc Québécois narrowly lost the seat in Hochelaga on election day to Liberal candidate Soraya Martinez Ferrada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Chartrand

The Bloc Québécois is asking for a judicial recount in the riding of Hochelaga after the Liberal candidate narrowly won the seat.

Soraya Martinez Ferrada was elected in the Montreal riding with just over 300 votes more than Bloc Québécois candidate Simon Marchand.

READ MORE: Bloc Québécois rises to prominence as it triples seats in Parliament

The Bloc submitted an application to the Quebec Superior Court to request a recount.

A source in the party alleges there is “no match” between the final result and the number of votes in the ballot boxes. She suggests a judicial recount will allow the party to get “to the bottom of the story.”

The Bloc has not yet decided if it will also request a recount in the riding of Quebec, where the Bloc Québécois’ Christiane Gagnon lost to Liberal Jean-Yves Duclos.

Bloc Québécois bounces back with 32 seats, regains official party status
Bloc Québécois bounces back with 32 seats, regains official party status

— With files from Global News’ Kalina Laframboise

© 2019 The Canadian Press
