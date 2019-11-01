Busy Halloween for Winnipeg firefighters after four houses, silo goes up in flames

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) had a busy Halloween – responding to four house fires around the city and a burning silo in south Winnipeg.

WFPS said the first call came in at 9:46 p.m. Thursday, from a one-storey house on Inkster Boulevard. Fire crews were able to put that out just over a half hour later.

Although everyone in the house had escaped before crews arrived, one person needed treatment on-scene from paramedics and was taken to hospital in stable condition.

The second blaze, around 10:15 p.m., was at a house on Pritchard Avenue in the 500 block.

Firefighters had to rescue one person from the home, which was extensively damaged in the fire. The person was taken to hospital in critical condition.

READ MORE: Fire lights up North Kildonan sky after downed power line sparks blaze

Story continues below advertisement

Just after 11 p.m., they got called to the silo fire in the 3000 block of St. Mary’s Road.

Crews had to use water tankers to shuttle water to the scene, which was outside of the City of Winnipeg’s water district.

Less than 10 minutes after wrapping up at the silo blaze, WFPS responded to a fire in a one-and-a-half storey Roblin Boulevard home with heavy, black smoke.

After the fire was extinguished, a search of the house found no occupants.

READ MORE: Firefighters battle nighttime blaze at North End industrial building

The final fire of the night was just after 1 a.m. Friday, in a two-storey home on Burrows Avenue.

The lone occupant of the house had escaped before fire crews arrived and no injuries were reported.

The cause of all five fires – which appear to be unrelated – remains under investigation. No damage estimates are currently available.

4:18 Fire Prevention Week Fire Prevention Week