Fire lights up North Kildonan sky after downed power line sparks blaze

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted October 22, 2019 11:51 pm
Updated October 23, 2019 12:23 am
Arcing power lines sparked a blaze in North Kildonan Tuesday night.
Arcing power lines sparked a blaze in North Kildonan Tuesday night. Courtesy: Lucas Behringer

Manitoba Hydro says arcing power lines were the reason for a fire and flashes that could be seen throughout the sky in North Kildonan.

Crews were called to the scene just before 9 p.m. Tuesday night near Devon Avenue and Roch Street.

Manitoba Hydro said the likely cause of the fire is from a tree falling and hitting the power line.

Story continues below advertisement

 

Ihor Holowczynsky, WFPS Assistant Chief of Fire/Rescue Operations said there were no injuries, and while people in the area were evacuated, they have since been let back into their homes.

Hydro shut the power off in the area while crews attended to the scene.

The WFPS is working with Hydro to resolve the downed line.

Roch Street and Brazier Street are closed between McLeod Avenue and Devon Avenue while crews complete their work.

