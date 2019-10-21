Firefighters battle nighttime blaze at North End industrial building

Send this page to someone via email

No one was hurt in a Sunday night blaze at a commercial industrial building on Charles Street.

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) said fire crews responded to the vacant building around 10:42 p.m., and were able to get the fire under control about an hour later.

Crews searched the building but found no signs of any occupants.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated, and no damage estimates are currently available.

Pritchard Avenue vacant house fire

