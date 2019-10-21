Menu

Fire

Firefighters battle nighttime blaze at North End industrial building

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 21, 2019 1:13 pm
The Winnipeg Fire Department logo on a fire truck. .
The Winnipeg Fire Department logo on a fire truck. . Elisha Dacey/Global News

No one was hurt in a Sunday night blaze at a commercial industrial building on Charles Street.

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) said fire crews responded to the vacant building around 10:42 p.m., and were able to get the fire under control about an hour later.

Crews searched the building but found no signs of any occupants.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated, and no damage estimates are currently available.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
FireWinnipeg fireWinnipeg Fire Paramedic ServiceWFPSnorth end fireindustrial/commercial fire
