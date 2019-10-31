Premier Kenney heading to Mexico to send message that ‘Alberta is open for business’

Send this page to someone via email

Premier Jason Kenney is travelling to Mexico City this weekend to speak at the Trilateral Commission’s North America Summit and also to meet with government officials in that country to tout Alberta as a place people should want to invest in.

“Alberta is open for business,” Kenney said in a news release issued Thursday. “This is the message I will bring to Mexico City.

“With the job creation tax cut and our plan to cut red tape by one-third, we will create a business environment that makes Alberta a leader not just in Canada, but the whole of North America.”

Kenney’s UCP party was elected and formed government this spring after running a campaign to make Alberta a more business-friendly province, introducing a plan to cut the corporate tax rate from 12 per cent to eight per cent by 2022-23.

The premier’s office said Thursday that Kenney will arrive in Mexico City on Saturday and then leave on Monday.

While at the Trilateral Commission’s North America Summit, Kenney is expected to “promote the importance of Alberta to global prosperity and energy security.”

While in Mexico, Kenney plans to speak with Alberta companies that currently do business in that country, according to his press secretary, who added that the trip will mark the first official visit to Mexico by a premier of Alberta since 2002.

“Mexico is the province’s third largest bilateral trading partner and is one of Alberta’s fastest growing export markets,” a news release said.

Kenney’s visit to Mexico, which will see him travel with two political staff and a security detail, is estimated to cost taxpayers about $24,000.