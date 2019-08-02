Alberta government creates pair of industry panels to help reduce regulatory red tape

Alberta is moving into the next phase of its plan to cut regulatory red tape.

Premier Jason Kenney’s government has announced that two industry panels tasked with advising it on redundant and ineffectual rules will begin meeting next week.

READ MORE: Kenney government launches website to let Albertans help decide where to cut red tape

One panel is composed of oil and gas leaders and the other is made of up people in the tourism and hospitality industries.

Grant Hunter, the associate minister in charge of the file, will chair both panels.

The oil and gas panel includes Tim McMillan, the head of the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers.

Dave Kaiser, president of the Alberta Hotel and Lodging Association, is one of 10 members on the tourism and hospitality panel.

READ MORE: Alberta introduces Red Tape Reduction Act to limit regulations hampering economy

Watch below: (From April 30) Jason Kenney was officially sworn in as Alberta premier Tuesday. He also unveiled his new Cabinet, which includes 15 men, seven women and an associate minister of red tape reduction. Tom Vernon reports.