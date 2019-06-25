Kenney government launches website to let Albertans help decide where to cut red tape

Two weeks after passing its Red Tape Reduction Act, Alberta’s UCP government announced the launch of a website to allow Albertans to have their say on what government regulations they want scrapped, kept or improved upon.

“The regulatory burden in our province is simply unnecessary,” Grant Hunter, the associate minister of Red Tape Reduction, said in a news release on Monday. “Albertans know this, job creators know this and our government knows this.

“I look forward to hearing from Albertans on how we can reduce the burden, and to meeting with industry leaders to discuss how we can make it easier to do business and create jobs in the province.”

The government said cutredtape.alberta.ca will not only allow Albertans to submit their ideas, but also show them where red tape has already been cut.

Before being elected as premier, Jason Kenney campaigned on a commitment to cutting regulations in order to energize the province’s sagging economy, saying Alberta was “the most over-regulated” economy in the country.

Watch below: (From April 30) Jason Kenney was officially sworn in as Alberta premier Tuesday. He also unveiled his new Cabinet, which includes 15 men, seven women and an associate minister of red tape reduction. Tom Vernon reports.

The government said its The Red Tape Reduction Act is intended to help evaluate existing rules and regulations and to make it easier for people and organizations to comply with them.

“I encourage every Albertan to follow our progress online as we work together to cut red tape,” Hunter said.