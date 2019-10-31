Menu

Calgary-based Encana to establish corporate domicile in U.S., change name to Ovintiv

By The Canadian Press
Posted October 31, 2019 8:33 am
Updated October 31, 2019 9:09 am
Acumen Capital Partners breaks down Encana’s Oct. 31 announcement
Imran Mulji from Acumen Capital Partners joins Dallas Flexhaug on Global News Morning Calgary to discuss Encana’s plans to establish a corporate domicile in the United States.

Encana Corp. says it plans to establish a corporate domicile in the United States and change its name to Ovintiv Inc.

The Calgary-based company says a corporate domicile in the United States will expose it to increasingly larger pools of investment in U.S. index funds and passively managed accounts, as well as better align it with its U.S. peers.

The company also plans a share consolidation that will see shareholders receive one share of Ovintiv for every five common shares of Encana.

Encana CEO Doug Suttles says the change in corporate domicile will not change how the company runs its day-to-day activities.

The company says the plan, which requires shareholder, stock exchange and court approval, is expected to occur early next year.

Story continues below advertisement

The change came as Encana announced a third-quarter profit of $149 million or 11 cents per share, up from a profit of $39 million or four cents per share a year ago.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
EnergyOil and GasAlberta oil and gasEnergy SectorEncanaEncana CorpCalgary oil and gasEncana changes to OvintivEncana name changeOvintivOvintiv Inc.
