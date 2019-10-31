Group representing Alberta organizations working on global sustainable development ‘deeply disappointed’ by funding cut

Send this page to someone via email

Another group is voicing concern with budget cuts announced by Alberta’s provincial government last week, saying it “got a shock on Friday after receiving letters from Alberta Culture, Multiculturalism and the Status of Women stating that the government has cut all funding to their projects.”

The Alberta Council for Global Cooperation (ACGC) is comprised of organizations and people who work locally and internationally “to advance sustainable development and global citizenship.”

Last week, the UCP revealed its budget included cuts to the Community Initiatives Program, which hosted the $1.5-million “international development fund stream” from which the ACGC accessed money.

“Rather than making cuts across all grant streams proportionately, the government reduced the budget in most streams while completely eliminating the long-standing international stream,” the organization said in a news release issued earlier this week.

According to the ACGC, the international development funding stream was used to provide money for projects like supplying technical training to improve access to clean water in Malawi, bringing affordable energy to remote communities in Peru or supporting the operations of a low-risk midwifery-led birthing centre in Tanzania.

“While projects were implemented outside of Alberta, they leveraged the skills, expertise, technologies, passions, and private donations of Albertans to achieve their results,” the ACGC said. Tweet This

When asked for comment about the ACGC’s concerns, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Culture, Multiculturalism and Status of Women indicated the move was made as the government readjusts its spending priorities.

“Albertans are some of the most generous people in the world, even when times are tough,” Danielle Murray said in an email to Global News. “There are many families here at home facing incredible challenges, our government is focusing our resources on the needs of Alberta families and communities.

“This includes aligning our spending with other provinces and supporting the truly vulnerable through vital services, which is why we have made the decision to discontinue the International Development Program.”

Going forward, Murray said “disaster relief will be assessed on a case-by-case basis as well as through applications for the Community Initiatives Program/Other Initiatives Program (OIP) grants for international projects that support relief in developing countries.”

“ACGC is deeply disappointed that the Government of Alberta has decided to eliminate the international development grant stream, which for 45 years supported Alberta charities and service clubs who work with partners around the globe building strong, resilient communities,” Leah Ettarh, the organization’s executive director, said in a news release.

“Eliminating the international development grant stream sends a powerful signal that the current government is not concerned with achieving global sustainable development,” she added. Tweet This

“Furthermore, it sends the wrong message — one that Albertans do not care about those outside of our borders, and do not care about the world’s poor — a message which will not be lost on other Canadians, nor on our partners across the globe.

“While we must work to ensure all Albertans are living lives full of dignity and free of poverty, we must in tandem realize our global responsibility to provide support to the world’s most vulnerable communities.”

