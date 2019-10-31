Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Suspect arrested in horrific stabbing of Winnipeg toddler

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 31, 2019 12:18 pm
Updated October 31, 2019 1:25 pm
Police are investigating an assault in the 300 block of Pritchard Avenue.
Police are investigating an assault in the 300 block of Pritchard Avenue. Global News

Winnipeg police have made an arrest in connection with an incident that saw a three-year-old boy taken to hospital with serious stab wounds.

Police investigators believe the suspect – a man known to the family – was with the child’s mother at a Main Street address where she was assaulted. He then went to a home in the 300 block of Pritchard Avenue, where the toddler was attacked early Wednesday morning.

READ MORE: ‘It’s an unthinkable event’: Boy, 3, in grave condition following weapons assault in North End

Officers caught up with the man that afternoon and arrested him near McPhillips Street and Leila Avenue.

Dan Jensen
Dan Jensen Facebook

Daniel Jensen, 33, is facing charges of attempted murder, assault causing bodily harm, failing to comply with a probation order, and six counts of failing to comply with conditions.

Story continues below advertisement

The boy is still in hospital, in what police called “grave” condition.

Winnipeg police investigate after boy, 3, seriously assaulted with a weapon
Winnipeg police investigate after boy, 3, seriously assaulted with a weapon
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg policeAssaultStabbingAttempted Murderchild attacked
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.