Suspect arrested in horrific stabbing of Winnipeg toddler

Winnipeg police have made an arrest in connection with an incident that saw a three-year-old boy taken to hospital with serious stab wounds.

Police investigators believe the suspect – a man known to the family – was with the child’s mother at a Main Street address where she was assaulted. He then went to a home in the 300 block of Pritchard Avenue, where the toddler was attacked early Wednesday morning.

Officers caught up with the man that afternoon and arrested him near McPhillips Street and Leila Avenue.

Daniel Jensen, 33, is facing charges of attempted murder, assault causing bodily harm, failing to comply with a probation order, and six counts of failing to comply with conditions.

The boy is still in hospital, in what police called “grave” condition.

