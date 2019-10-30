Menu

Crime

Boy, 3, in grave condition following weapons assault in North End

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 30, 2019 12:33 pm
Updated October 30, 2019 12:37 pm
Police are investigating an assault in the 300 block of Pritchard Avenue.
Police are investigating an assault in the 300 block of Pritchard Avenue. Global News

Winnipeg police say a three-year-old child is in “grave” condition after being seriously assaulted with a weapon.

Police were called to a home in the 300 block of Pritchard Avenue Wednesday around 2:35 a.m. where they say a boy was found suffering from significant upper body injuries.

READ MORE: Unlicensed Winnipeg daycare operator charged for head injuries to six-month-old baby

The child was rushed to hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.

