Boy, 3, in grave condition following weapons assault in North End

Winnipeg police say a three-year-old child is in “grave” condition after being seriously assaulted with a weapon.

Police were called to a home in the 300 block of Pritchard Avenue Wednesday around 2:35 a.m. where they say a boy was found suffering from significant upper body injuries.

The child was rushed to hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.

