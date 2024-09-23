PGA merchandise allegedly stolen from Montreal hotel

Montreal police are investigating after PGA merchandise valued at $25,000 was allegedly stolen from a downtown hotel. As Global’s Felicia Parrillo reports, the incident came just days before the Presidents Cup.
- Michael Kovrig reflects on ‘brutally hard’ Chinese detention: ‘You’re totally alone’
- U.S. moves to ban Chinese software, hardware from all vehicles in America
- After controversial directive, Quebec now says anglophones have right to English health services
- Something’s fishy: 1 in 5 seafood products are mislabelled, study finds
Comments