Saanich police arrest suspect following theft of specialized wheelchair

Send this page to someone via email

A suspect who allegedly made off with a specialized wheelchair in Saanich on Wednesday didn’t get very far, according to police.

Saanich police say the wheelchair belonged to the Gordon Head Recreation Centre and allowed people with mobility issues to use the pool.

The piece of mobility equipment, valued at about $2,000, was specially designed to be submerged in pools and other aquatic environments, police said.

READ MORE: Abbotsford veteran has stolen scooter replaced by Good Samaritan

1:52 Stolen scooter story has happy ending Stolen scooter story has happy ending

According to police, security video recorded the suspect walking into the centre, then using the wheelchair to exit the building. Video then captured the man stand up and load the chair into a car and drive away.

After the gear went missing, police circulated photos of a suspect, which led to multiple tips.

Story continues below advertisement

Later that afternoon, police said they got a tip from a caller who had spotted the wheelchair for sale online linked to a pawn shop in Victoria.

Investigators visited the store, where police say staff were co-operative, and confirmed it was the stolen chair.

Police said a 51-year-old Saanich man was later arrested, and investigators have recommended a charge of theft under $5,000.