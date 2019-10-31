‘He’s in serious danger’: Search crews looking for missing hiker near Lions Bay

Send this page to someone via email

A massive search is underway in the mountains over Lions Bay, for a hiker who vanished Wednesday evening.

Lions Bay Search and Rescue search manager Martin Colwell said the man, believed to be 24 or 25, had split up from his female hiking partner on Wednesday, but never arrived at their rendezvous.

“They parted company at Mt. Unnecessary and the plan was he would continue to the west Lion and on to Cypress Bowl and she would return to Lions Bay and pick him up at Cypress Bowl,” she said.

Colwell said the man is not well prepared for the conditions, with no backpack, food or extra supplies, and that his cell phone battery is dead.

Crews scoured the trails in the area on Wednesday evening, and despite speaking with other hikers and campers in the area found no trace of the man.

Colwell said he may have slipped and fallen off of one of the trails.

“It would appear that he’s probably off-trail somewhere in this region and that right now is tricky because there’s lots of drainages, lots of forests and its pretty icy up there, there’s some snow on the trail.”

Searchers are using a helicopter from Talon Helicopters and are bringing in the RCMP’s Air 1, both of which are equipped with infrared sensing hear.

Colwell said finding the man quickly is urgent, and that search crews have been called in from teams across the Lower Mainland.

“He’s in serious danger I would say, we have to move fairly quickly on this while he’s still responsive so he can call to us, or move maybe so we can spot him by the ground teams or the helicopter.”

He said hypothermia and injury from a fall are the primary concerns at this point.

