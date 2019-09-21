Lost hiker rescued from Crown Mountain after overnight ordeal

A hiker was found safe and sound Saturday morning, after a frightening overnight ordeal on the north shore.

North Shore Rescue spotted the woman from a helicopter around 8 a.m., near Crown Mountain.

Rescuers were notified around 7:30 p.m. Friday night about a woman in her early 30s that had failed to return from a hike to the peak of Crown Mountain.

READ MORE: Two hikers rescued in West Vancouver

Search manager Don Jardine said crews were notified by the RCMP after the woman’s partner reported she had not returned home.

Jardine said the woman was well prepared, but became lost due to a faulty GPS unit.

WATCH: Record year for North Shore Rescue (Aired: December, 2018)

“She had overnight gear and she had a GPS and food and [a] whistle and pretty much everything you needed,” he said.

“It was her first time up there — we wish she had gone with someone because her GPS didn’t work. She didn’t have a backup map and she ended up off the trail and going actually east, down into the Haynes [Valley], which is an area where you have no cellphone contact.”

READ MORE: Multiple calls keep B.C. search and rescue crews busy for Canada Day weekend

Jardine said the rescue is a reminder that weather conditions are now changing rapidly, meaning extra caution is required.

“We’re starting to get a transition now, a lot sooner than we normally do in September,” said Jardine.

“We’re starting to get more fall weather, which means it’s darker a lot earlier and if we do get somebody lost, we’re not able to get a machine up into the high country.”

He said hikers should travel in groups and make sure they research the area they plan on travelling through.