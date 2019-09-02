Two hikers rescued in West Vancouver

Another save for North Shore Rescue, this time near Cypress Mountain in West Vancouver.

Team leader Mike Danks says they were called out at 9 p.m. Sunday for two hikers who were in trouble on the Howe Sound Crest Trail, on the south side of St. Mark’s Summit.

“They’re both from Mexico, in their 30s, and one of them was having severe abdominal pain and was not able to walk,” Danks said. “So we did send crews in last night.”

A team of five, including a physician, then walked to their location.

“They actually were able to treat him just with some warm fluids and some electrolytes and then you were able to get him up and walking. So the call wrapped up (Monday) morning at around 2:30 a.m.”

Danks says there was a problem at the start of the search.

“It was a bit of a challenge just to determine their location because they were calling from a Mexican cell phone. So we were not able to get in touch with them directly but through iMessage, we were able to communicate and get some co-ordinates off their phone.”

B.C. Adventure Smart is reminding the public of the three Ts this long weekend: plan your Trip, Train for the terrain, and Take essentials like food and water with you.