1st snowfall of the season expected for Barrie, Orillia, Midland areas: Environment Canada

The first snowfall of the season is expected to hit Barrie, Collingwood, Hillsdale, Midland, Coldwater, Orr Lake, Orillia, Lagoon City and Washago overnight and into Friday, according to a weather statement issued by Environment Canada.

In the area, rain is expected to continue in amounts of 15 to 30 millimetres on Thursday, and total amounts of 20 to 40 millimetres are expected by Thursday evening.

According to Environment Canada, rain may change to snow overnight before tapering off Friday. Snowfall amounts of two to four centimetres are possible by late Friday morning, especially over higher ground inland from Georgian Bay.

Environment Canada says there’s “uncertainty in the track of the low,” which will affect how quickly the rain turns into snow and snow amounts.

Poor winter driving conditions are possible overnight and into Friday morning, Environment Canada adds.

