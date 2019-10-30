B.C. man pleads guilty in 2016 crash that killed 15-year-old girl

Send this page to someone via email

The man who was behind the wheel in a 2016 crash that killed a teenage Langley girl has pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention under the Motor Vehicle Act.

Jason Blanthorne, 24, was initially charged with the more serious criminal code offences of dangerous driving causing death and dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

The crash on a Mission, B.C. logging road early in the morning of March 5, 2016 left 15-year-old Lidia Ramos dead, and a second teen seriously injured.

Blanthorne, who was not impaired by drugs or alcohol, was driving with three passengers when he lost control of the vehicle and went down an embankment, according to an agreed statement of facts read to the court on Wednesday.

The group had been at Stave Falls prior to the crash.

In its submission to the court, Crown said the death resulted from a “momentary lapse of judgment” on Blanthorne’s part.

Blanthorne also apologized to Ramos’ family.

“I’d like to say that nothing I can do will bring Lidia back but I wanted to say I am truly sorry,” he told the court.

Crown and defence have made a joint sentencing submission calling for a $1,500 fine and a driving suspension, the length of which would be decided by the Superintendent of Motor Vehicles.

The judge is slated to return with a sentencing decision at 2 p.m.

-With files from Grace Ke and Emily Lazatin