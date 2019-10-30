Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

10 deals to take advantage of on Calgary’s 2019 #LoveYYC Day on Nov. 2

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted October 30, 2019 2:08 pm
Tourism Calgary describes #LoveYYC Day as a way to promote civic pride and get people to try something new. .
Tourism Calgary describes #LoveYYC Day as a way to promote civic pride and get people to try something new. . Facebook / Tourism Calgary

On Saturday, over 150 local businesses and organizations will be offering up special discounts and deals to Calgarians to encourage them to explore the city.

The event, called #LoveYYC Day, is held every year on the first Saturday in November.

READ MORE: Calgary’s Winter X Games won’t happen in 2020 after province pulls funding

Tourism Calgary describes it as a way to promote civic pride and get people to try something new.

Here’s a look at just 10 of the deals and discounts offered in Calgary on #LoveYYC Day:

  1. Trolley 5 Brewpub – Two-for-one brunch between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. with a non-perishable food bank donation.
  2. Shoe & Canoe Public House – Two-for-one entrees and a chance to win a weekend night stay at the Delta Calgary Downtown, plus parking. Must mention #LoveYYC at time of order.
  3. Revival Brewcade – Free play games between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. with the purchase of any beverage.
  4. The Rec Room Calgary – First 100 guests through the doors who show their SCENE card and mention #LoveYYC Day will get a 40 complimentary credit game tag. One per guest.
  5. Calgary Zoo – Get two-for-one daily tickets all day.
  6. Fort Calgary – Half-off general admission when you mention #LoveYYC Day at the front desk.
  7. Calgary Flames – 25 per cent off ticket price for the following games: Nov. 5 vs. Arizona, Nov. 7 vs. New Jersey or Nov. 9 vs. St. Louis via Ticketmaster.ca. Use offer code: LOVEYYC (case sensitive) to unlock the discounted seats.
  8. Century Sports Bowling and Mini Golf – purchase a lane for one hour of bowling and receive a free round of mini-golf.
  9. Laser City Calgary – Mention #LoveYYC Day to pay only $5 per game per person from 6 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.
  10. Pedego Electric Bikes Calgary – Half-price bike rentals all day.
Story continues below advertisement

For the full list visit Tourism Calgary’s website.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
#LoveYYC#LoveYYC 2019#LoveYYC Day#LoveYYC Day 2019Calgary #LoveYYCCalgary #LoveYYC DayCalgary dealCalgary discountLove YYCLove YYC Day
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.