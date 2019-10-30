10 deals to take advantage of on Calgary’s 2019 #LoveYYC Day on Nov. 2

On Saturday, over 150 local businesses and organizations will be offering up special discounts and deals to Calgarians to encourage them to explore the city.
The event, called #LoveYYC Day, is held every year on the first Saturday in November.
Tourism Calgary describes it as a way to promote civic pride and get people to try something new.
Here’s a look at just 10 of the deals and discounts offered in Calgary on #LoveYYC Day:
- Trolley 5 Brewpub – Two-for-one brunch between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. with a non-perishable food bank donation.
- Shoe & Canoe Public House – Two-for-one entrees and a chance to win a weekend night stay at the Delta Calgary Downtown, plus parking. Must mention #LoveYYC at time of order.
- Revival Brewcade – Free play games between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. with the purchase of any beverage.
- The Rec Room Calgary – First 100 guests through the doors who show their SCENE card and mention #LoveYYC Day will get a 40 complimentary credit game tag. One per guest.
- Calgary Zoo – Get two-for-one daily tickets all day.
- Fort Calgary – Half-off general admission when you mention #LoveYYC Day at the front desk.
- Calgary Flames – 25 per cent off ticket price for the following games: Nov. 5 vs. Arizona, Nov. 7 vs. New Jersey or Nov. 9 vs. St. Louis via Ticketmaster.ca. Use offer code: LOVEYYC (case sensitive) to unlock the discounted seats.
- Century Sports Bowling and Mini Golf – purchase a lane for one hour of bowling and receive a free round of mini-golf.
- Laser City Calgary – Mention #LoveYYC Day to pay only $5 per game per person from 6 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.
- Pedego Electric Bikes Calgary – Half-price bike rentals all day.
For the full list visit Tourism Calgary’s website.
