Trevor Harris leads Edmonton Eskimos nominations for 2019 CFL awards

Send this page to someone via email

Even after he missed four-and-a-half-games due to injury, there is no doubt that quarterback Trevor Harris is the Edmonton Eskimos‘ most outstanding player.

On Wednesday, the eight-year CFL vet was named Edmonton’s nominee for the CFL’s Most Outstanding Player Award.

Despite spending time out of the lineup, Harris is still second in passing yards in the CFL, only 275 yards behind Saskatchewan’s Cody Fajardo.

The Waldo, Ohio native and first-year Eskimos QB has completed 71.8 per cent of his passes on the way to 4,027 yards, 16 touchdowns and only six interceptions. Harris also has a career-high six rushing touchdowns.

Those numbers will likely not change with one game to go in the regular season. It’s expected that Harris will not play in the Eskimos’ game Saturday in Regina so he can stay healthy for the playoffs.

Story continues below advertisement

Edmonton will play in Montreal Nov. 10 in the East semi-final.

READ MORE: Roughriders move closer to clinching West with comeback win in Edmonton

Kwaku Boateng, with eight quarterback sacks, is the Eskimos’ top Canadian for the second year in a row.

Linebacker Larry Dean was named the team’s top defensive player. He is second in the CFL in defensive tackles with 86.

Kicker Sean Whyte is the Esks’ nominee for special teams player, David Bear has been named the team’s top offensive lineman and linebacker Vontae Diggs is Edmonton’s rookie of the year.

The CFL Most Outstanding Player awards will be handed out in Calgary during Grey Cup week.

The Eskimos are continuing preparations for their season finale in Regina on Saturday against the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

The outcome of the game will not affect Edmonton’s playoff standing, but it is a big game for the Riders. Saskatchewan can clinch first place and a bye to host the West final with a win.