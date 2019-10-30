Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Edmonton sports

Advertisement
Sports

Trevor Harris leads Edmonton Eskimos nominations for 2019 CFL awards

By Morley Scott 630CHED
Posted October 30, 2019 1:15 pm
Edmonton Eskimos quarterback Trevor Harris looks for a receiver during first half CFL football action against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in Edmonton, Friday, Aug. 23, 2019. Harris practised Wednesday, but Eskimos head coach Jason Maas is taking a wait-and-see approach regarding his starter's status.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh.
Edmonton Eskimos quarterback Trevor Harris looks for a receiver during first half CFL football action against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in Edmonton, Friday, Aug. 23, 2019. Harris practised Wednesday, but Eskimos head coach Jason Maas is taking a wait-and-see approach regarding his starter's status.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh.

Even after he missed four-and-a-half-games due to injury, there is no doubt that quarterback Trevor Harris is the Edmonton Eskimos‘ most outstanding player.

On Wednesday, the eight-year CFL vet was named Edmonton’s nominee for the CFL’s Most Outstanding Player Award.

Related News

Despite spending time out of the lineup, Harris is still second in passing yards in the CFL, only 275 yards behind Saskatchewan’s Cody Fajardo.

READ MORE: Edmonton Eskimos activate Trevor Harris off the 6-game injured list

The Waldo, Ohio native and first-year Eskimos QB has completed 71.8 per cent of his passes on the way to 4,027 yards, 16 touchdowns and only six interceptions. Harris also has a career-high six rushing touchdowns.

Those numbers will likely not change with one game to go in the regular season. It’s expected that Harris will not play in the Eskimos’ game Saturday in Regina so he can stay healthy for the playoffs.

Story continues below advertisement

Edmonton will play in Montreal Nov. 10 in the East semi-final.

READ MORE: Roughriders move closer to clinching West with comeback win in Edmonton

Kwaku Boateng, with eight quarterback sacks, is the Eskimos’ top Canadian for the second year in a row.

Linebacker Larry Dean was named the team’s top defensive player. He is second in the CFL in defensive tackles with 86.

Kicker Sean Whyte is the Esks’ nominee for special teams player, David Bear has been named the team’s top offensive lineman and linebacker Vontae Diggs is Edmonton’s rookie of the year.

The CFL Most Outstanding Player awards will be handed out in Calgary during Grey Cup week.

READ MORE: Edmonton Eskimos’ Harris likely to sit out season finale; Jones out rest of season

The Eskimos are continuing preparations for their season finale in Regina on Saturday against the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

The outcome of the game will not affect Edmonton’s playoff standing, but it is a big game for the Riders. Saskatchewan can clinch first place and a bye to host the West final with a win.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CFLEdmonton sportsEdmonton EskimosEskimosTrevor HarrisCFL AwardsSean WhyteLarry DeanMOPsDavid BeardEdmonton Eskimos CFL awardsVontae Diggs
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.